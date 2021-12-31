The best is yet to come for Michigan State Football

Mel Tucker led the Spartans to an 11 win season in his first full season at the helm.

"The best is yet to come," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said following his teams comeback victory against Pittsburgh last night.

There is absolutely no doubt that Michigan State players, coaches, alumni and fans were very happy with the results that the 2021 football season brought them. Michigan State was picked to finish last in the Big Ten East in the preseason and Vegas betting odds had the Spartans at 4.5 wins. The Spartans ended up finishing third in one of, if not toughest divisions in the country and last night capped off a great season with a Peach Bowl victory. Was that the ultimate high for Michigan State football?

Mel Tucker doesn't seem to believe so.

In just his second season and first full season at the helm, Mel Tucker made one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire country but we're just starting to scratch the surface on what Michigan State can be under the guidance of Tucker for the next ten seasons.

Tucker has the entire locker room bought into what he's doing and his relentless coaching style carries over to the players in the locker room as we've seen in countless come from behind victories this season.

"Just keep chopping that's our motto, we even say that on the sideline, that's just who we are" said redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne.

As cliché as it may sound, that's who Mel Tucker is. He's relentless in every facet of his life and he brings that energy and instills it into his players.

A group of somewhat misfits players this season turned into Michigan State's sixth 11 win season in the school's history and the bond and camaraderie of the team was evident throughout the season.

"I was closer to more teammates on this team than I have been on any other team in my life, that's when I knew we were special," said redshirt junior wide receiver Jayden Reed.

With a proven sample size of winning football, Tucker will continue to bring his relentless life style to the recruiting trail. Whether that is through the high school athletes, or the college football transfer portal. Tucker has been stated to finding the best players and people to represent Michigan State football and his culture.

Michigan State, like every college team that loses players to graduation, the NFL draft or the transfer portal will have some retooling of the roster to do. Michigan State is bringing a top 25 recruiting class through the high school ranks, and some key transfers already.

"We've made progress, but we're not where we need to be yet, but we're going to get there," is a perfect quote from Mel Tucker on the future of his football program.