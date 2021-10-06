Four Most Interesting Things Coaches Said: Oct. 6, 2021

Defensive line coach Ron Burton:

"We have a bad taste in our mouths from last year when they were here," referring to losing to Rutgers last season.

There is no denying from anyone that last season's loss to Rutgers was about as embarrassing as they get. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times including five fumbles. This season, the Spartans have been taking care of the ball at a much better rate having less turnovers in five games so far than they did in the game against Rutgers alone. The staff or the players aren't taking this game lightly.

"We've left a lot of sacks on the field."

Michigan State is leading the Big Ten in sacks and is fourth in the country. That doesn't matter to defensive line coach Ron Burton, he's looking at the opportunities they've missed and looking to correct them. He's still hungry and knows the job isn't even close to done yet.

Running backs coach William Peagler:

"If you're doing the right things, you give yourself a chance," referring to Kenneth Walker and his Heisman chance.

William Peagler was a huge reason why Walker decided to go to Michigan State when he decided to transfer from Wake Forest. Peagler knew the kind of talent that Walker had and Walker has put in the work and done the right things so far to put himself in consideration for many awards early in the season including the Heisman Trophy.

"I'm hoping to get Elijah Collins back because he had a really great fall camp."

Elijah Collins like many of the other running backs on the roster have fallen down the depth chart due to Kenneth Walker's emergence. Peagler has used Jordan Simmons on occacion and I believe plans to use Collins when he's back and on special teams which Peagler thinks is important along with the rest of the staff.