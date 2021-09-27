Three Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said: Post Game Nebraska

Michigan State had their closest game of the season Saturday night against Nebraska, and Tucker was thrilled that his team battled and found a way to win a close Big Ten matchup.

"Our student section was loud, and we could feel the energy among our fans and it really helped sustain us and push this team."

Coach Tucker talked all week about packing the woodshed and even brought out the 'stripe the stadium' as part of an initiative to get more fans excited for the game. The fans came out and made this a true home game for the Spartans and were loud. Nebraska does have a young and inexperienced offensive line and the crowd didn't make it easy for them which the Cornhuskers had five false starts.

"You see good teams all the time, and they win games like this."

In the last few years Michigan State at times folded in tight games where the offense was stalling, Saturday night proved this isn't one of those teams. It wasn't pretty but it got the job done any way it could with special teams and defense proving to be the difference maker in a hard fought win vs a crushing loss.

"Our entire organization believes in finding a way and trusting our process."

Coach Tucker isn't worried about what Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State or what anyone else in the Big Ten or even the country are doing. He has his own plan and his own process that he's trusting and he really believes in it as do the players and the rest of the staff. Everyone is bought into Coach Tucker and you can tell with the discipline of the coaches and players and it's resulting in wins.