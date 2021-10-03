October 3, 2021
Three Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said: Post-Game Western Kentucky

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker is proud of his 5-0 team after a 48-31 victory over Western Kentucky.
"We worked with a purpose. We knew we needed to get better and we had things we needed to prove. We wanted to start fast and we were able to do that against a very good team."

The Spartans knew they had to improve on a pitiful second half last week against Nebraska where they couldn't muster much of any kind of offense. They came out firing with 42 first half points.

"We're 5-0 and that's a good start but we know the most important thing is what we do next."

No one outside of maybe East Lansing saw this team being 5-0 through the first five games. Mel Tucker knows this team has exceeded expectations so far but with the Big Ten schedule getting into full swing, all focus needs to be on the next opponent.

"Love this football team. They're willing to work for it and they're willing to earn it. And that's important. There's no sense of entitlement."

The hard work has made this team what it is so far, the continued hard work will make what this team will become as this season goes on. Everyone has bought into Tucker's process and his message, they've all sacrificed something one way or another for the betterment of the team.

