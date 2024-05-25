Former Michigan State DL Andrew Depaepe to Transfer to Indiana
Another former Spartan football player will be heading to a new home.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, former Michigan State defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe is set to transfer to Indiana. Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news, saying the former Spartan was "expected" to join the Hoosiers.
Depaepe confirmed the reports with the following post on X:
Depaepe entered the transfer portal on April 23 after spending his freshman season with Michigan State, which he redshirted.
The former class of 2023 prospect was one of the Spartans' top recruits from that class. Depaepe was a four-star prospect out of Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa and, per 247Sports, was ranked the No. 2 class of 2023 recruit in the state and 17th-best defensive lineman in the nation.
Indiana was one of the many Division I schools to offer Depaepe when he was a recruit. Depaepe chose Michigan State over several other Big Ten schools, including Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
The Spartans will have an opportunity to face Depaepe and the Hoosiers on Nov. 2.
Depaepe was one of the many former Spartans to leave for the transfer portal this spring, but Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have quickly rebounded.
In fact, as of 11:30 p.m. CST on Friday, Michigan State was ranked No. 12 in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. The jump is due in large part to recent commits like linebacker Semaj Bridgeman from Michigan, cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from LSU, defensive tackle Ben Roberts from Oregon, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam from Miami, and cornerback Ed Woods from Arizona State, among others.
Of course, there are the transfers who followed Smith over from Oregon State as well, including quarterback Aidan Chiles, who many have placed high expectations on as he enters his second collegiate season.
Michigan State has had a total of 24 transfers commit to the program this offseason. A large spike occurred in the month of May after many former Spartans abandoned ship following Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" on April 20. It's safe to say that while Smith was a victim of the portal, he made sure to be just as much of a beneficiary of it as well.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.