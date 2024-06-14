Michigan State Spartan Cassius Winston to Host Inaugural Youth Camp
Former Michigan State men's basketball point guard Cassius Winston will be back in Michigan to serve his community.
The Spartan legend announced on X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday that he is hosting a youth basketball camp at his alma mater, U of D Jesuit High School and Academy from July 8-11.
The camp welcomes players from Grade 2 to Grade 6 and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
The following is part of a brief summary of the event, per eventbrite:
"Whether you're a beginner looking to improve your game or a seasoned player wanting to take it to the next level, this camp is perfect for you. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game. Sign up now!"
Winston played four years at Michigan State, where he played a total of 108 games. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree in his final two seasons with the program.
Winston's best season was his 2018-19 campaign when he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, a consensus second-team All-American, a Naismith Award semifinalist and the 2019 Big Ten Tournament mVP.
The former Spartan guard is the program's all-time leader in career assists (890) and is sixth in program history in career points (1,969).
Following his memorable career with the Spartans, Winston was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
Winston currently plays professionally for Tofas of Basketbol Super Ligi in Turkey.
