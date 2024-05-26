Former Spartans Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed to Share the Field for First Time as NFL Players
Former Michigan State Spartans Kenneth Walker III and Jayden Reed last played together on Nov. 27, 2021 when the Spartans narrowly defeated Penn State 30-27 to conclude their 2021 regular season.
Walker and Reed were by far the best players on that 11-2 Michigan State team, the last Spartan team to make a Bowl game and the only one to finish with a double-digit win in the last six seasons.
Walker, the 2021 Doak Walker Award winner, led Michigan State's run game with 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while Reed led the Spartans in the air with 1,026 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Both former Spartans went on to be selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft -- Walker going to the Seattle Seahawks and Reed going to the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the two have not shared the field as NFL competitiors. That will change this upcoming NFL season.
Walker and his Seahawks are set to face Reed and his Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The two clubs have not gone toe-to-toe since Walker and Reed were together at Michigan State.
Walker, who transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest, played just one year with the Spartans but quickly went down as one of the best running backs to ever come through the program. Many had thought Walker should have been invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Reed, on the other hand, played three seasons at Michigan State after transferring from Western Michigan. In his 31 games as a Spartan, Reed totaled 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns on 147 receptions.
This primetime matchup between Green Bay and Seattle should not only be exciting for Michigan State fans, but it will be a much-anticipated game for the football world overall, as these two teams have had historic playoffs showdowns in the past. Both the Packers and Seahawks are also two teams on the rise who will be looking to make some noise in the NFC this upcoming season.
Walker and Reed each already enter their third seasons with their respective teams. Walker was named a 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.