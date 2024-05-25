New MSU Spartans DL Jalen Satchell Excited to Play with Wayne Matthews III Again
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had an up-and-down offseason on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The Spartans saw over a dozen players enter the transfer portal, and many entered it simultaneously. However, Coach Smith and his coaching staff were able to bounce back nicely from their unfortunate start.
After losing multiple players on the defensive side of the ball, Coach Smith and the Spartans answered quickly by signing so many players in the transfer portal that their portal signings nearly jumped to a top-ten ranking.
Coach Smith and Michigan State signed two teammates at their last school. Defensive lineman Jalen Satchell and linebacker Wayne Matthews III linebacker were teammates at Old Dominion and now will both travel to East Lansing to join the Spartans. According to On3 Sports, Satchell, who transferred to MSU more recently, says he’s excited to join his former teammate at Michigan State.
“I’m excited to play with Wayne again. That’s my boy,” Satchell said. “He was just telling me how it’s a family atmosphere. They’re not going to lead you the wrong way. They will tell you what you need to hear. It’s all tough love, and that’s what I’m looking for. Ever since he (Matthews) has been there in the spring, he has been telling me how the scheme is and how I would fit.”
Individually, Satchell and Matthews III are two players the Spartans undoubtedly needed to add to a roster that was reeling following the loss of numerous players to the transfer portal. Together, the Spartans hope the two former teammates can be serviceable additions to its defense. It would be a welcomed addition for Coach Smith and Michigan State.
Coach Smith’s ability to successfully use the portal to the Spartans’ advantage speaks to how much of a desirable football program Michigan State still is. If he can continue using the portal to make solid additions to the team, the Spartans have the chance of having a productive first season under Coach Smith and his coaching staff. While everyone expects Michigan State’s rebuild to take some time, the transfer portal could be an equalizer for Coach Smith and the Spartans.
