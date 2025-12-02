MSU's Jeremy Fears Lands On Important Award Watch
Michigan State basketball has had its best start to the season since the 2013-2014 season. Starting the season 7-0 and having wins against three ranked teams in Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina has to feel good, as they will be playing against Iowa and fourth-ranked Duke this week.
A big reason for that is because of point guard Jeremy Fears, who has become not only the best player on the team, but one of the best players in the country. Fears has been one of the best distributors in the country, leading in assists, averaging 9.7 a game.
Fears has been averaging career highs in many statistical categories, including points (12.7), rebounds (3.9), assists (9.7), steals (1.7), field goal percentage (50.0%), and three-point percentage (47.1).
With the recent success Fears has had, it has drawn National Player of the Year attention from On3’s Jamie Shaw. Shaw has put together his list of the Top 10 players in college basketball through the first five weeks of the season, and Fears is listed at number 10.
Shaw's Thoughts
- “One of the surprise teams of this young college basketball season has been Michigan State. Much of that success has come behind the play of point guard Jeremy Fears," Shaw wrote.
- "His 4.6 assist-to-turnover rate is currently No. 20 in Division 1, and he has been at his best when the spotlight is the brightest, with 19 points and 7 assists against UNC and 8 points, 13 assists, and 3 steals against Kentucky."
- "He leads Division 1 in assists and in assist percentage (52.4). He is also top ten in the Big Ten in defensive win shares (0.7) and offensive rating (138.5). Undefeated Iowa is next for the Spartans.”
Fears was part of the 2023 recruiting class, which also had his teammate Coen Carr. His career started out strong as a freshman. Playing in 12 games, coming off the bench, and averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists, Fears showed promise of being a great point guard for Michigan State.
Then his season was cut short as he would be shot in the leg while being home for Christmas in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois. Fears was able to get a medical redshirt and would return to action the next season. The next year, Fears would start every game for the Spartans and average career highs.
Fears’s story has been inspirational to read about and follow. From being in a hospital bed that halted his freshman season, to now being the leader in assists and one of the best players in college basketball has been amazing to watch.
Tom Izzo has linked Fears and his leadership to former Spartans legend Mateen Cleaves. If Fears keeps playing at this level and potentially elevates his level of play, he might surpass Cleaves as an all-time great.
