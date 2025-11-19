MSU's Rossi on Recent Fourth-Quarter Struggles, Iowa's Offense
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke to the media about his unit's struggles later on in games and also previewed Iowa's offense on Wednesday.
The Spartans' defense has been playing better lately, but they couldn't get the final stop they needed to secure a win against Minnesota on Nov. 1, and were on the wrong side of a nine-minute touchdown drive against Penn State during the fourth last Saturday.
Now, MSU is preparing to face a Hawkeye team that is 116th in total offense, but can still put up a lot of points. Rossi said that that's largely because Iowa plays complementary football "probably better than anyone."
Q: Looking back to last weekend, through the first three quarters, run defense seemed pretty stout, for the most part. I think [Penn State had] only had a little over 100 yards through the first three quarters. What did you think about the defensive effort overall? And I think about some of the seniors, Wayne Matthews III, Darius Snow played with a lot of effort out there.
ROSSI: Yeah, I thought they came to play. I thought there was good effort; I thought there was good physicality. I think they stepped up in some big moments --- there was some fourth-down stops.
I think after the punt --- it's not technically blocked because it went forward --- but the punt gets hit and they stood up there and there was a fourth-and-1 stop. So I thought there was a lot of good.
Obviously, at the end of the game there, when we're attempting to get the ball back for our offense, we've got to be able to get stops there and be able to get back and give it to them and give them a chance to go down and score. But the first three [quarters], there are some things that we can build on for sure.
Q: The fourth quarter as well, this is the second straight game you've really been in it. You were a stop away against Minnesota, and then Penn State rattles off, basically, all run plays on that nine-minute drive. How are you able to finish these games off and play 60 minutes of solid defense?
ROSSI: We've gotta be consistent. I think we got worn down. One's a two-minute drill, the other's a four-minute drill, so they're different circumstances --- different ways that you're attacked, different situations, I think.
