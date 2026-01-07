Michigan State Bringing Back Former Star CB in Stunning Move

A former star member of Michigan State's secondary who holds one of the program's most iconic moments in recent memory is returning to East Lansing.

Charles Brantley , the cornerback who made the game-sealing interception against Michigan in 2021 and transferred to Miami (FL) last offseason, is reportedly transferring back to MSU. Brantley will have one last year of eligibility remaining. He also entered the portal and swiftly committed to Michigan State on the same day.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley looks on form the sideline after getting injured in the first half of the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brantley only appeared in three games for the Hurricanes this year, presumably allowing him to redshirt and preserve that final year of eligibility he left Michigan State with after last season. The Sarasota, Fla. native only played 31 defensive snaps during the regular season and hasn't played during Miami's playoff run, so there is not much need for him to stay around the Hurricanes, who are still alive.

This move is certainly the biggest surprise of the portal cycle so far for the Spartans, especially with the coaching staff change. Brantley might get the opportunity to pick right where he left off, as one of the best players on MSU's defense.

More on Brantley

Michigan State's Charles Brantley catches a pass during a drill in the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brantley, largely because of his stellar play at Michigan State, would be a huge get in a vacuum. This would be a big add if he had played at any other school from 2021-24. On3 had him rated as the 59th-best player in the entire transfer portal and seventh among cornerbacks.

Now in a second stint with the Spartans, Brantley will return to defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's scheme, but will also be coached by new CBs coach Hank Poteat . Brantley is the third corner MSU has added via the portal already, joining Iowa State's Tre Bell and Houston Christian's Tyran Chappell .

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming Transfers (13) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - Charlotte K Liam Boyd (2 years remaining); Jan. 7 - North Dakota State OL Trent Fraley (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - UConn RB Cam Edwards (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - Miami CB Charles Brantley (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (43) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

Michigan State's Malik Spencer, left, celebrates a stop with Charles Brantley during the first quarter in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

