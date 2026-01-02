MSU Football Losing Key Defensive Player to Transfer Portal

This is definitely another painful one.

Michigan State starting defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has reportedly entered the transfer portal. VanSumeren was a key component of the Spartans' interior defensive line this past season, finishing with 52 total tackles. That was the most tackles for an MSU interior defensive lineman by a wide margin.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

VanSumeren has been a part of the Michigan State program for four seasons and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He completes his time at MSU with 28 total appearances, 71 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. His brother, Ben, also played for Michigan State and is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The total number of Spartans from this year's roster who are at least planning to enter the portal has now reached 36. That number will likely increase slightly; the transfer portal officially opened Friday morning at midnight and will stay open until Jan. 16.

Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) tackles Western Michigan running back Jalen Buckley (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

VanSumeren came to Michigan State as a very highly touted recruit. The Spartans won a recruiting battle over rival Michigan to get the Bay City, Mich., native, who visited Penn State, Texas A&M, and Northwestern, and received reported offers from Alabama, Clemson, and Oregon.

Part of the sting of this news is that it felt like VanSumeren could be the type of player who would stick around. He is from the state and had already stuck with MSU through one coaching change. There being no announcement or definitive report on his status prior to the portal officially opening might have gotten one's hopes up about him staying as well.

Michigan State DT Alex VanSumeren (91) patrols the sidelines with some of his teammates during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Outgoing Transfers (36) -

Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren talks to the media on Oct. 8, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

