2025 3-Star TE Emmett Bork to Visit Michigan State in June
Michigan State football has been making its mark in the Midwest again, partly thanks to its new recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.
Wozniak has found his perfect recruit in the class of 2025, a tight end from Wisconsin, the state where Wozniak spent his college career as a tight end for the Badgers.
2025 three-star tight end Emmett Bork from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from Michigan State after talking with Bozniak.
According to Corey Robinson of 247Sports, Bork has scheduled an official visit with the Spartans for June 14.
Bork, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound recruit, has also received offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin, Indiana and Army, among others. He is also set to officially vist Rutgers at the end of the month.
Recruits like Bork are why having Wozniak on staff is so crucial. Wozniak, a Loveland, Ohio native, had interest in Michigan State during his recruiting process, though he would end up playing for its Big Ten rival, Wisconsin, which was in an epic rivalry with the Spartans during Wozniak's time in Madison.
Wozniak has connections all around the Midwest, and his expertise as a tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator makes him a key asset in recruiting tight end recruits from Big Ten territory, like Bork.
Per Bork's Hudl page, the recruit is an "athletic Receiver/TE with a big catch radius and ability to come down with the ball in traffic. Physical blocker." Bork runs a 4.74 40-yard dash and has a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches.
