BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Commitment From 2025 TE Emmett Bork
The Michigan State Spartans have secured earned their fourth 2025 commitment in three-star tight end Emmett Bork.
The Oconomowoc, Wisconsin native has an 85 grade from 247Sports. He is the No. 13 recruit in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 74 tight end nationally.
Bork was evaluated by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.
"Big framed prospect who comes from a background of playing wide receiver, and thus has comfort catching the ball and running routes," Trieu wrote. "With big guys, the suddenness and quickness to create separation is key and we can see he has that from his 7-on-7 footage as well as game footage. Does a good job with concentration in traffic and wins in contested situations.
"[Bork] Shows willingness as a blocker, much coming from a split position and will have to translate that to an in-line position. Grew quite a bit weight wise in the off-season of his junior year so if he shows the same (or better) speed and quickness with the additional weight, a senior season rise is possible."
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end spoke to Spartan Nation after his commitment was announced. Bork said he chose Michigan State because it felt like home.
"When I was there this past weekend it felt like the right fit," he said. "It felt perfect to me, the coaching staff, kind of getting to look through some film, too, kinda seeing how they valued the tight end position, how they're going to use me as a priority, have a plan for me when I'm there. So I thought it was the perfect fit. Great campus, great facilities, it's a pretty easy drive from where I live to Michigan State, so, that kind of played a role, too. I thought no 'No better place than Michigan State,' so I took that opportunity."
Bork said he was fond of Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who has been a consistent presence in the Spartans' recruiting this spring.
Bork is the fourth commit that Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has secured from the 2025 class.
Smith's other commits are California three-star quarterback Leo Hannan and three-star in-state linebackers DJ White and Di'Mari Malone. Malone committed to Michigan State on Sunday.
