2025 TE Noah LaPorte Talks Michigan State Offer
Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak continued to make strides on the midwest recruiting scene when he offered 2025 Princeton (Illinois) tight end Noah LaPorte on Wednesday. Wozniak extended the offer following a workout with LaPorte at his high school.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have continued to make their presence felt on the recruiting trail. They have prioritized players from the Midwest on the recruiting trail, offering scholarships and setting up visits with many talented players from the area.
Smith’s coaching staff has made valuable connections with many players to whom they’ve offered scholarships.
Specifically, LaPorte says he’s enjoyed getting to know Coach Wozniak.
“It was awesome meeting [Wozniak],” LaPorte said, per Kenny Jordan of On3. “We got to know a lot about each other in the time we talked, and we just had a great time.”
LaPorte appreciated Wozniak stopping in his hometown to recruit him. LaPorte says the gesture didn’t go unnoticed.
“It felt great for him to come here and visit,” LaPorte said. “It’s a small town, and it’s not just driving through the city and passing all the big schools. You really have to care to come visit.”
Being from the Midwest has allowed LaPorte to appreciate his offers from Michigan State and other Big Ten schools.
“Big Ten football is talked about a lot where I’m from,” LaPorte said. “People eat, sleep, and breathe Big Ten football, and it’s an amazing opportunity to have a chance to play in such a great and historic conference.”
LaPorte can identify with Coach Wozniak’s journey as a player who grew up in the Midwest and went on to play college football for a Big Ten school.
“Coach Wozniak talked about growing up in Cincinnati and then going to Wisconsin to play college ball,” LaPorte said. “His background and story sounded similar to mine so far, so it made him pretty relatable, which is a big reason I thought so much of him and our conversation.”
LaPorte plans on visiting Michigan State soon.
“We talked about taking a visit, and I’m going to try and get there as soon as they let me,” LaPorte said. “It just really depends when they want me to come and how it shakes out, but I’m excited to see East Lansing soon.”
