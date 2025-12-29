Potential Transfer Portal Tight End Targets For MSU

Michigan State’s tight end room has taken a significant hit this offseason. Not only are the Spartans expected to lose Jack Velling to the NFL, but Michael Masunas also will not play for MSU next season. The star tight end announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal when it opens in January.

With both Velling and Masunas leaving, new MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald must address the tight end position via the transfer portal. The good news for the Spartans is that there are plenty of talented tight ends available, and here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for Michigan State to bring in.

Two Transfer Portal Tight Ends Michigan State Could Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Michigan State has talented young tight ends on the roster who could potentially step into a starting role in 2026. Still, with Velling and Masunas departing, Fitzgerald will likely choose to bring in a tight end via the portal.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Velling against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1) Juice Vereen, UConn

Juice Vereen was a composite four-star tight end prospect in the 2023 recruiting class from Havelock, North Carolina, and committed to NC State out of high school. After two seasons with the Wolfpack and limited playing time, he transferred to UConn ahead of the 2025 season.

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies tight end Juice Vereen (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In his first and only year with the Huskies, he played well, recording 22 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He's now back in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining and could start right away for Michigan State and Fitzgerald.

While Vereen hasn't proven himself at the Power Four level yet, he has the size at 6'4", 220 pounds, and athleticism to compete in the Big Ten. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 112 overall player in the portal and the No. 6 tight end prospect.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2) Gavin Harris, New Mexico State

Gavin Harris is a college football journeyman, yet he has found success at every stop he's made. He began his career at Howard in 2023 and transferred to Central Michigan for the 2024 season. After a solid year with the Chippewas, he entered the portal again and landed at New Mexico State for the 2025 season.

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view a New Mexico State Aggies helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Harris balled out for New Mexico State this year, recording 37 catches for 531 yards and one touchdown. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and, for the third time in his college career, is back in the portal, this time with one year of eligibility remaining.

He wouldn't be a long-term solution to Michigan State's tight end problem, but Harris is undoubtedly a plug-and-play option at the position for the Spartans in 2026. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 218 overall player in the portal, and the No. 10 tight end.

