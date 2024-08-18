3 Candidates For Jonathan Smith, MSU Football's Next Commit
The Michigan State Spartans have had a solid haul so far. The 2025 class has given the Green and White 16 commits, from quarterback to wide receiver and tight end to defensive lineman and linebackers and defensive backs.
However, the well can't run dry now. The Spartans sit at No. 56 in 247Sports' recruiting class rankings. Middling. The Spartans need to get that number up, regardless if they have what they feel are the right players.
There is still plenty of time to get more commits, but who are those candidates likely to be now that the big wave of official visits in June is over and the high school season is upon us?
These are three candidates for the Spartans' 17th commit.
Antonio Johnson, OT, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI)
It would be poetic. The Spartans already landed three of Johnson's teammates -- linebacker DJ White, tight end Jayden Savoury, and athlete Bryson Williams. The fourth and final piece to the Spartans-St. Mary's 2025 pipeline would give Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik a high three-star to work with.
At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Johnson will likely be an interior offensive lineman for Michalczik. White has been one of the most vocal advocates for the Spartans on the recruiting trail. Both Savoury and Williams told me that White was one of their biggest recruiters. White will likely be the same for Johnson.
I've heard good things about the Spartans' chances for landing the three-star lineman. Time will tell.
Emmanuel Nwaiwu, Edge, Vanier College (Montreal, Quebec)
Nwaiwu is an international prospect who came south and dominated at the Wayne State mega camp earlier this summer. He really likes Michigan State, one of his most active recruiters, and it looks like the Spartans have put themselves in a very favorable position with the Canadian prospect.
Nwaiwu offers plenty, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame and a hunger to succeed in collegiate football stateside. He also holds offers from Boston College, Boise State, and Akron.
Noah Sanders, RB, Groves (MI)
The son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders was offered a grayshirt spot earlier this summer. Sanders, 5-foot-11, 170-pound back is a three-star back with good balance and vision as a runner. He will have to put on weight to help his fall-forward ability, something running backs coach Keith Bhonapha wants above all else.
Sanders' brother, Nick, plays basketball for the Spartans, so the Sanders to East Lansing pipeline is looking strong. Sanders told me he liked the new staff.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
