3-Star 2025 Defensive Lineman from Florida Lists Michigan State in His Top 3 Schools
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are still working through what has been an extremely busy June as they look to fill out their 2025 recruiting class and add to their 2026 recruiting class. So far, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have done a solid job of getting in front of many talented players and offering scholarships to those they feel would be a good fit in East Lansing.
Since taking over, Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized their offensive and defensive line. Smith has made it clear he plans on rebuilding Michigan State’s football program through the trenches. He understands the best way to build a formidable football program is through a strong offensive and defensive line.
Smith and Michigan State recently hosted defensive lineman Mykah Newton on an official visit to East Lansing. Now, the Spartans will try their best to secure Newton's commitment after offering the talented defensive lineman a scholarship.
Michigan State was recently listed as one of Newton's top three schools, along with NC State and UCF. Newton plans to announce which of the three schools he will be attending later this summer on July 18. The decision will impact Smith and the Spartans in more ways than one, as Michigan State is arguably the best offer Newton has received.
As Smith and his coaching staff look to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, they must find a way to secure as many talented players as possible. This is especially the case for the 2025 recruiting class, as Michigan State needs all the help it can get with that class.
Smith has done an admirable job overall on the recruiting trail. He and his coaching staff have extended many offers to talented players nationwide. Still, for Michigan State to be competitive soon, it will undoubtedly depend on Smith and his coaching staff’s ability to get the most out of, on average, three-star athletes.
This makes it even more critical that Smith can secure the commitments of those to whom he is extending offers.
