3-Star ATH Bryson Williams Announces Official Visit to Michigan State
Another Michigan State football target has announced his official visit to East Lansing in the month of June.
Class of 2025 three-star ATH Bryson Williams announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that he will be visiting Michigan State from June 21-23.
Michigan State offered Williams back in December and was one of the first Division I programs to do so.
Williams is an in-state recruit, hailing from Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School. He is a teammate of Michigan State class of 2025 commit Charles "DJ" White.
According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 13 class of 2025 recruit in the state and the No. 74 ATH in the nation. Williams plays wide receiver and free safety. His primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, per 247Sports.
Hawkins is entering his fifth season on Michigan State's coaching staff and is the only returning coach from the last regime. He played at Michigan State for four seasons (1988-91) and lettered at wide receiver all four years.
"Coach Hawke is very knowledgeable," Williams said, per Jason Killop of On3. "He knows what he is talking about especially because he has played at the NFL level, and that is where we are all trying to go.
“He said he likes my physicalness. I’m a very explosive playmaker. Whenever the balls in my hand I’m going to make a play. Very smart IQ and I understand the game.”
Williams unofficially visited Michigan State in February for junior day and then again in April. He also has official visits set up with Kansas on June 7 and Pitt on June 13.
Michigan State, Kansas, and Pitt are just a few of the many programs that have offered Williams, including Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State, and West Virginia, among others.
Williams still has a whole year to develop, plenty of time to potentially reach four-star status and elevate his already impressive rankings.
While the Spartans already have a solid chance at landing the recruit, seeing as he wouldn't be far from home, perhaps his teammate, White, will be in his ear about potentially joining him in East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.