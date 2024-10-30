4 Early MSU Football Transfer Targets
The Michigan State Spartans are aggressive when it comes to acquiring or targeting talent under head coach Jonathan Smith. He and his staff have made it known they will look anywhere and everywhere for the right players.
The transfer portal has made it much easier for young or rebuilding programs to find the pieces to fill needed roles. A quick-fix for serviceable and beyond. Example of beyond is Kenneth Walker III, whose one year as a Spartan will live on in the annals of East Lansing forever.
Walker's 2021 season was nearly good enough for the Heisman Trophy and it is likely the gold standard of a transfer portal "boom" (as opposed to bust) to this point.
Perhaps the gem of the Spartans most recent portal haul is linebacker Jordan Turner, who is arguably their best defensive player.
The Spartans are looking into the transfer portal right now, that much is evident from reports. Who are some candidates they would be good to grab?
Kaven Call, Edge, Formerly of UCF
Call is an uber-athletic defensive lineman who can play true defensive end but would likely be the stand up rush end in Joe Rossi's defense. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he fits the right measurables.
He was a high three-star from the 2023 class and is part of the mass exodus out of UCF. Call is a younger prospect too and there would be mutual benefit from two-plus seasons in Rossi's scheme.
Rocko Griffin, RB, Formerly of UTSA
At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Griffin's physical profile reminds one of Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. Griffin has burst and shiftiness, though his ability to run angry and fall forward to Keith Bhonapha's liking is to be determined by those who aren't this reporter.
Griffin is a young prospect and could be a long-term project in a what will be a deep (in the future) room.
Bangally Kamara, LB, Formerly of South Carolina
This former four-star blue-chipper is a veteran as a class of 2020 prospect, but he has traits and tools that are drool-worthy. He is 6-foot-2, 229 pounds.
The Spartans would likely approach Kamara with discretion -- he is older and the Spartans might want to think more long-term as opposed to getting another elder linebacker who will leave after one season. Still, Rossi is aggressive when it comes to snagging linebackers.
DJ Warnell Jr., Safety, Formerly of Indiana
Warnell is a cornerback convert who is long and physical at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He will likely be one of the most sought after defenders in the portal based on his ceiling, but his age might again warn off potential suitors -- along with the multiple transfers.
The Spartans could always use more depth in the secondary, and a player like Warnell could be a valuable contributor.
