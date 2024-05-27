5-Star 2026 TE Set to Visit Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have been hot on the 2025 recruiting trail, but they are also looking ahead to 2026 as well.
Five-star tight end Brock Harris, who has a 98 grade per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, is the No. 3 tight end in the class and the No. 22 overall recruit. Harris is the No. 1 player in his home state of Utah. Harris' tentative unofficial visits schedule was postedWW on X, formerly known as Twitter -- and Michigan State was among them.
Last season, Harris caught 55 receptions for 665 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end's film exhibits incredible playmaking ability and a great catch radius.
As a five-star, Harris just about has his pick of any school in the country. His talents have been highly coveted. Harris has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Colorado, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, USC, and more.
Michigan State has not offered Harris yet, but tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and head coach Jonathan Smith might want to make an offer in person.
Harris visited Oregon for junior day, and it left him with a positive feeling.
"Some things that stood out a lot were the personalities of the coaches, how well the players are taken care of there, and how much the coaches care about the players," Harris told 247Sports. "I was with [Tight ends] Coach [Drew] Mehringer the most but, I was also with [Head coach Dan] Lanning for a good amount of time ... Mehringer and I are pretty close, and I’d say he is a coach who has shown how much he wants me to come to Oregon and how much he cares about me ... Oregon never fails to impress me each time I visit their school with their facilities and resources for the players."
Oregon is just one of many teams that are vying for Harris. But Harris gave some interesting information to 247Sports that could show a possible chance for Michigan State:
"I think it’s important that the school uses their tight ends in the game and that they produce tight ends ... Education-wise, I am looking for a good sports science program."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
