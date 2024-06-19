5-Star Michigan State Men's Basketball Target Sets Visit Date
Class of 2025 five-star small forward Jalen Haralson has locked in some of his official visits that he will take during the fall.
Haralson is one of the top high school players in the country, as he is ranked ninth in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Haralson plays at La Lumiere in Indiana with other Michigan State basketball target Jeremy Easter.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Haralson plans on visiting Indiana on Aug. 3, Notre Dame on Sept. 7 and Michigan State on Sept. 14.
This puts Spartans coach Tom Izzo in a good spot. As of now, he and his staff will get the last word on why he should commit to Michigan State.
Haralson released his top nine schools in late March. His final group of schools included Gonzaga, Duke, Missouri, Auburn, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Kansas and Michigan State.
Back in March, Haralson talked to On3's Joe Tipton about Michigan State men's basketball and Coach Izzo.
“Coach Izzo is hard-nosed," Haralson said. "He wins too. He gets on his players, brings the best out of them so that’s what stands out about them.”
On3’s Jamie Shaw gave the following scouting report on Haralson:
“Jalen Haralson has a sturdy frame, one that should take well to strength and conditioning programs without losing athleticism as he continues to move forward. He has good length as well. There are interesting aspects to Haralson’s game as a point-forward type. Has a solid handle as a mismatch forward, able to get his team into sets or push the break. He is also capable of initiating offense from different levels of the court. He is a quick processor with good floor vision. Haralson is a solid straight-line athlete. He has an understanding of team defense and angles. There are questions about his lateral quickness and his burst. The jump shot can be a weapon at this point, but he needs to continue drilling down its consistency. Some unique tools with his size and feel.”
Haralson is a massive target for Izzo to try and get. With his frame and athleticism, Haralson would most likely be a starter on opening night as a freshman in 2025 if he were to commit to the Spartans.
