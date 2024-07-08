After a Productive June, Bad News for the Spartans on the Recruiting Trail
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff had arguably their most successful month since arriving in East Lansing. In late May, Coach Smith noted how hopeful he was for them to get a better look at many talented players from around the country. They did that and more, adding numerous gifted players to their 2025 recruiting class.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff’s productive June created a cautiously optimistic excitement within Michigan State’s football program. Their 2025 recruiting class began progressing from one of the worst in the Big Ten entering June to a recruiting class that Coach Smith and his coaching staff seemingly add to weekly.
However, on the recruiting trail, no coaching staff can get all of the players they give scholarship offers to, nor can they get the players they want the most, no matter how successful they have been on the trail. This is the case for Coach Smith and Michigan State, as they recently learned that one of their prized recruits chose to go elsewhere.
Running back Jon Denman was the type of player Coach Smith and his coaching staff prioritized on the recruiting trail. Denman comes from a football hotbed. He is a native of Palestine, Texas. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Denman ranks as the 53rd-best running back in the 2025 recruiting class. He’s also ranked as the 669th-overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
Denman recently announced his commitment to TCU, choosing the Horned Frogs over Michigan State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Boston College. While Michigan State had a productive June, it undoubtedly would have improved vastly if it had added a talent like Denman to its rebuilding roster. Michigan State continues to build its 2025 recruiting class, but Denman would have quickly boosted the overall quality of Coach Smith’s and Michigan State’s roster.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff continue to plan for the future of Michigan State’s football program, they will need as much talent as possible. Michigan State has a long way to go to get where it wants to be, so Coach Smith and his coaching staff must keep plugging away on the recruiting trail to expedite the process.
