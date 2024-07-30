Big News From Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball PF Target
Cam Ward is one of the most highly touted forwards in the 2025 class and a target of the Michigan State Spartans. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward is the No. 15-ranked player at his position and the No. 48 overall player in the class.
In a recent Top 10 teams list, Ward included the Spartans among Alabama, Florida State, Kansas State, Marquette, Maryland, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
Ward spoke positively about his relationship with the Spartans to 247Sports.
"I talk with [Tom] Izzo almost every other day with him calling and checking up on me. The convos are no longer than three minutes and he'll tell me everything he needs to tell me and ask how I'm doing off the court," Ward said. "He keeps the main thing the main thing and I can't wait to take my official visit see him in person and see what he does."
Ward spoke reverently of Marquette.
"I've already taken my official with Marquette and their energy is crazy. Coach Shaka Smart is a mastermind when it comes to Xs and O's and a mastermind when it comes to having his guys play hard," Ward said. "When I watched his practice he had guys running through walls for him. If a coach makes me want to run through a wall then that's the type of school I'd want to play for. He makes his guy feel like they can do anything."
The Fighting Irish have been on Ward perhaps the longest, and the coaching staff has remained loyal despite a transition over from Penn State.
"Coach [Micah] Shrewsberry and Coach [Mike] Farrelly recruited me at Penn State and did the same at Notre Dame," Ward said. "They show some of the most love I've seen from a school. I can't ask for anything more with them. They've done everything right as far as recruiting. I am going back up there for a visit because that's somewhere I want to see again. I love them as a coaching staff and the relationship has been off the chain."
One of the more interesting teams in the Top 10 for Ward is the Crimson Tide, a team that has come into their own in recent seasons. This was acknowledged by Ward.
"They just got in the mix recently but they were just a Final Four team last year," Ward said. "They score a lot of points and play defense and that's something I want to be a part of. I want to be a part of a team that plays fast, plays well, and also maximizes everything they do."
Ward told 247Sports he will release his official visit dates soon. He plans to commit before his high school season starts.
