BREAKING: 3-Star 2025 CB George Mullins Commits to Michigan State
Three-star cornerback George Mullins committed to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. Mullins is the tenth 2025 commit for head coach Jonathan Smith, and the first cornerback in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound South Sumter High School prospect has an 87 grade from 247Sports and is the 62nd-ranked cornerback in the class and the 79th-ranked player in the state of Florida.
Mullins was one of numerous key targets visiting East Lansing on the last weekend of official visits before the summer dead period.
Mullins held over 20 offers and visited just one other school -- Oregon State. Mullins is a big pick-up for Smith's staff, namely safeties coach Blue Adams and Demetrice Martin. Both have been stellar on the trail this season, getting positive reviews from the recruits I've talked to.
The Spartans staff has been hunting for their first defensive back in the 2025 class for some time. Three-star Maryland cornerback Jayden Shipps looked like a potential target, but he has shown interest in Maryland and NC State, and ultimately did not take an official visit to Michigan State.
Three-star athlete Desmond Straughton, of Roseville High School, had experience at safety. He is currently on an official visit to Illinois, which recently made a strong push for the defensive back. His 247Sports Crystal Ball favors the Illini.
LaRue Zamorano, a three-star cornerback from California, had the Spartans as his top team the last time I talked to him. Zamorano liked the culture and the coaching staff.
The Spartans' recruiting class started off slow commitment-wise, but gained steam in late April when three-star quarterback Leo Hannan committed, followed by three-star linebacker DJ White. In May, three-star recruits Di'Mari Malone, Emmett Bork, and Jace Clarizio committed to the Spartans.
June has been a big month for the Green and White's recruiting, thanks to a successful string of official visit weekends. Three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier was the first to commit, followed by offensive lineman Drew Nichols. Three-star Texas receiver Charles Taplin and the No. 1 tight end in Michigan, Jayden Savoury, committed recently.
Mullins makes it ten commits for the Spartans. Key targets are making decisions soon, like Brad Fitzgibbon, Darius Afalava, and Aydan West. The number of commits could rise sooner rather than later.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
