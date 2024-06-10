BREAKING: 3-Star 2025 OL Drew Nichols Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have secured their seventh commit from the 2025 class in offensive lineman Drew Nichols of Murrieta Valley, California.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound interior offensive lineman announced his commitment Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Nichols had just visited East Lansing on June 7th, along with commits Di'Mari Malone, DJ White, and Leo Hannan, among other targets.
Nichols told Spartan Nation he made his commitment because it was "now or never."
"I was talking to Coach Smith during our head coach meeting," Nichols said. "And my parents were there. And we had already talked about possibly committing. ... There were some other guys coming next week and I didn't want to get beat out by them, and I couldn't pass up on this chance. And Michigan State would be a really awesome place to school too."
Nichols has family that attended Michigan State and live around the East Lansing area. He said it helped the decision.
For Nichols, just about everything seemed to be a positive mark in the Spartans' favor.
"It was mostly just like, the culture of the school and just how beautiful the location was," Nichols said. "And you know, I also love [offensive line coach Jim Michalczik]. Coach M is a great coach; I love the culture there, it's beautiful. So many trees. The business school is really good and that's kind of aligning with what I want to do. I just had a really good time, I liked the guys there. And it just looks like something I want to be a part of."
The pressure is off Nichols to make a decision before his senior year of high school football.
"I'm just looking forward to getting up to East Lansing eventually, whether that's January or June," Nichols said. "You know, proving myself some more. Getting to know the guys there more. Getting to Coach M, learning from him and yeah, just developing as a young man and as a player."
The end goal for Nichols is to make it to the NFL. But he said if he could tell the Spartan Nation diaspora one thing, it would be this:
"You're getting a guy who loves to play football."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
