BREAKING: 3-Star Cornerback Aydan West Commits to Michigan State
Three-star cornerback Aydan West has committed to the Michigan State Spartans, giving the Spartans their 12th commit of the class and their second defensive back. West announced his decision on Tuesday. 2025 long snapper Jack Wills committed to the Spartans earlier the same day.
West is the No. 103 cornerback in the class, per 247Sports, and the 34th-ranked player in his home state of Maryland.
The Quince Orchard High School product was offered by the Spartans late into his recruitment -- offering him June 4 with West making it his goal to make a decision by July.
His Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports was originally favoring Virginia.
The Spartans were quick to turn things around with West, scheduling the official visit for the last weekend before the summer dead period, June 21 to June 23.
The visit was crucial for the Spartans. They showed him everything he needed to see.
"My official visit to Michigan State was amazing, they showed me a great time and they let know how much of a priority I am to them," West had told me. "They let me know what they see me in me, what they have to offer. They showed me a great time."
Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was a huge factor for West's commitment to the Green and White. West touted Martin's ability to develop players, and his investment in his players.
"His players' history show who he is, like he's going to give you all the tools to be successful you just gotta show it," West said. "So he's a great coach, he knows what he's talking about, has a lot of experience. He's a very wise person."
West said the Spartans believe he will be an impact player from the start, that he can be a player who helps turn things around for the Spartans.
West is the second defensive back the Spartans have secured on the recruiting trail from the 2025 class, behind cornerback George Mullins. Mullins was another Spartan who came to East Lansing for a June 21 weekend visit.
The two corners will give the Spartans long-term potential, especially with the transfer additions the Spartans have gained.
It will be interesting to see what the two 2025 cornerback additions will mean for LaRue Zamorano's recruitment, who is another cornerback who was favoring the Spartans after his visit on May 31. West's commitment should send a message to the college football world that the Spartans are never out of a fight on the recruitment trail, no matter how late they are to the party.
