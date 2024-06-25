Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Might Have Done Enough To Secure Late Target
The Michigan State Spartans offered Aydan West late. With an early June offer, and West's tentative commitment date set for sometime before July, it seemed like an outside shot for the Spartans. West set his date officially for June 25, just two days after his June 21 weekend official visit.
After his visit, the chances Michigan State seems to have put themselves in a better place to secure the three-star cornerback from Maryland. I spoke with West after his visit.
"My official visit to Michigan State was amazing, they showed me a great time and they let know how much of a priority I am to them," West told me. "They let me know what they see me in me, what they have to offer. They showed me a great time."
Jonathan Smith's coaching staff stood out to West. Especially Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
"The thing about [Coach Martin] that stands out to me is how invested he is in his players and how dedicated he is to getting everybody's technique down," West said. "His players' history show who he is, like he's going to give you all the tools to be successful you just gotta show it. So he's a great coach, he knows what he's talking about, has a lot of experience. He's a very wise person."
West said he really likes Smith, who believes West could be a "program changer," able to fit into the program and make an impact instantly.
"They didn't have the best season last year, they want me to come in and affect the program as soon as I get there," West said. "They're not expecting me to redshirt or anything like that. They want me to be the guy."
West said he likes the culture and the player-supportive environment that has been established in East Lansing.
"They're willing to do anything to get their players the best resources and everything to be successful," West said.
West originally told me that culture and a family environment were essential to him. It seems the Spartans showed him they are capable of providing that. The Spartans needed a good official visit to put themselves in a position to have a chance getting a commitment from West.
West will announce his decision tonight.
