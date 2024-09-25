BREAKING: Another Elite 5-Star Has Good News For MSU Basketball
The Michigan State Spartans, in the span of three days, have made huge strides on the recruiting trail. On Monday, five-star 2025 forward Jalen Haralson (247Sports' No. 14 overall player) put the Spartans in his Top 3.
Haralson's teammate, five-star guard Darius Adams, put the Spartans in his Top 3 on Tuesday. Now, another five-star has come out of the woodwork with the Spartans in his final list of teams.
Forward Dwayne Aristode is the 247Sports Composite's No. 18 overall player in the 2025 class. He now has the Spartans among his Top 5, along with Arizona, USC, Duke and the Next Stars' NBL program. Aristode officially visited the Spartans at the beginning of the month.
What was a silent cycle for head coach Tom Izzo has quickly gotten a lot more interesting. Aristode told On3 he wants a coach that gives him the freedom to play to his style, within a system, and he wants to get to the Final Four.
There is a lot to like about Aristode, as evaluated by On3's Jamie Shaw.
"Dwayne Aristode has a frame you notice immediately," Shaw wrote. "Listed at 6-7, he has long arms and wide-set shoulders that project to adding good weight quickly as he progresses forward. Aristode, from the Netherlands, came to the US as a junior after playing club ball in Spain the past couple seasons. He came over with the reputation of a shooter. When his feet are set, he has good balance and a consistent release. He will need to continue working on movement-type shooting. He is also an explosive athlete. He can gather and ride quickly.
"Will attack a close out in straight lines and finish above the rim in traffic. He will need to work on his game off the bounce, developing his handle to get to spots on the floor. This also includes developing his middle and pull-up game. Will only help him as more of a threat. With his physical tools, explosive athleticism, and jump shot makings he is a 3 & D wing as a baseline. Still young, and new to the US, he has some things to work on. But the flashes are bright and he has been able to produce both in international FIBA play and on the EYBL Scholastic Circuit."
