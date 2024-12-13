BREAKING: MSU Football Adds WR Commit From In-State Powerhouse
The Michigan State Spartans have added to their 2025 class by way of preferred walk-on. They looked to Michigan high school powerhouse Birmingham Groves and wide receiver Nicholas Hardy, a 2025 prospect.
Hardy made the move on Thursday afternoon, per Kenny Jordan of SpartanMag. He will sign in February as a preferred walk-on. He chose the green and white over offers from Army, Ball State and others. He also had numerous Division II offers.
"I get to stay close to home and play Big Ten football," Hardy said, per Jordan. Hardy said that Michigan State first reached out this fall -- his senior season. That coincides with what Coach Jonathan Smith alluded to during his National Signing Day presser.
The Spartans were not afraid to offer late bloomers that they discovered as seniors.
"A couple of the guys that we like, they were senior [evaluations]," Smith had said. "They went out and had big-time senior years, and we continued to work and track that, and we were able to land a couple of guys like that."
According to Jordan, among other factors, Hardy was sold on Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and assistant Cordale Grundy.
"Coach Hawk and coach Grundy are awesome guys,” he said. “Coach Hawk is a great coach, and the way he teaches the position shows with the talented guys like Nick Marsh and others.”
The Spartans seem to be building a solid relationship with Groves. They targeted elite offensive lineman Avery Gach heavily, as well as star running back Noah Sanders, earlier this cycle.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
