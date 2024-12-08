MSU's Smith Highlights Key Elements to the 2025 Class
The Michigan State Spartans had a successful early signing period, making big moves and securing big names. East Lansing running back was the story of the day, having flipped back to the Spartans after previously flipping for Alabama.
The Spartans also maintained the pledge of cornerback Aydan West, who was pursued heavily by Ohio State and Virginia Tech in the latter months of the recruiting cycle. A 2023 to 2025 edge rusher in Leonard Ah You was the surprise of the day, as his recruitment was a relatively covert operation.
Coach Jonathan Smith broke down the class this past week, and he cited the in-state and regional goals he made on Day 1. Michigan was the first priority -- rebuilding the home-state foothold. Then, it was the Midwest. The pipelines would span cross-country, coast-to-coast.
"Heavy dose on this inside-out approach," Smith said. "Seven from the state of Michigan, two from Ohio, one from Illinois. The others outside of that region across the country from California all the way over to Maryland. I think a reoccurring theme -- these guys are coming from quality programs. A lot of winners in this class, I'm thinking about state championships, played in the state championship game -- shoot, played in the state championship game this weekend ... I think there's value with that, guys that have spent their experience in high school at a program that values doing things right and winning at a high level.
"A couple of the guys that we like, they were senior [evaluations]. They went out and had big-time senior years and we continued to work and track that and we were able to land a couple of guys like that."
Of course, Smith means linebacker DJ White and tight end Jayden Savoury when he refers to the recent state championship game. The two Orchard Lake St. Mary's products were integral to the Eaglets' Division II state title victory over Byron Center, 35-19.
The two would have played against their future teammate, Clarizio, had East Lansing beaten Byron Center in the Division II state semi-finals. Nonetheless, this class has a winning pedigree and Smith made it clear that stars on a recruiting profile aren't everything -- the fit, however, is.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
