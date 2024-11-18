BREAKING: MSU Hockey Lands Commitment From Russian Forward
The Adam Nightingale era in East Lansing has done wonders for Michigan State hockey. Nightingale is a master recruiter and even then, he gets the most out of the talent he lands. Hence the reason the Spartans are No. 4 in the current USCHO polls.
And why they are the reigning Big Ten outright and tournament champions. Recently sent a player No. 2 in the NHL Draft.
On the recruiting trail, Nightingale just landed another top talent for the future in forward Nikita Klepov, a 2008 Russian skater.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound left wing recently received an evaluation with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) against the Omaha Lancers by the Neutral Zone. The report gives insight into his game.
"Klepov followed up a his own rebound for the go ahead and eventual game winner tonight," Ben Marshall wrote. "The smaller forward made a statement for himself tonight and was able to show the skill that he brings to the table. Klepov excels at breaking through defenses, maintaining puck control in traffic, and driving the net with possession. His movements reflect the poise of a skilled player, characterized by strong posture and elusive, deceptive maneuvers. He effectively baits defenders into attempting poke checks, using this to his advantage to freeze them and create additional space on the ice. He is smaller on the ice but use his speed to evade big blows."
Per Neutral Zone prospect rankings, Klepov is tied for the top spot in the Spartans' current recruiting pipeline.
Big addition for the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
