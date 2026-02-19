Canada Opened Up the Scoring in Gold Medal Game vs. United States in Shocking Fashion

The latest edition of the long and storied women's hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada is playing out at the Milan Cortina Games with a gold medal on the line. After the two teams played a scoreless first period, Team USA entered the second with momentum and optimism as they knew they'd enjoy a power play. But the vibes quickly changed when a loose puck was left unattended and led to a shocking shorthanded goal by Canada's Kristin O'Neill.

In such a tight game, the margin for error is incredibly thin and there's a chance that this mishap will loom large of the Americans can't figure out a way to find the equalizer.

The replay shows just how benign the play appeared to be until it turned into disaster for the U.S.

Canada's Laura Stacey reacted before anyone else and was able to gain possession with a full head of steam headed the other way. She then fed O'Neil who was able to sneak one past United States goalie Aerin Frankel.

