Hilary Knight Made Olympic History With Goal to Send Gold Medal Game to OT

Team USA’s women’s hockey team won the gold medal on Thursday in a comeback victory over Canada in overtime.

On top of the United States winning its third gold medal in women’s hockey, the legend Hilary Knight broke an Olympic record during the game. Canada held the U.S. scoreless until there were about two minutes left of regulation. Knight then scored the game-tying goal to eventually send the game to overtime.

With this goal, Knight now holds the record for the most goals scored by an American player in Olympic women’s hockey history. It was her 15th goal and her 33rd point, both of which are now Olympic records. It was Knight’s third goal during a gold medal game in her career.

The Milan Cortina Games mark Knight’s fifth Olympic appearance in her career. She’s won three silver medals and now two gold medals in that span. She announced last year that the 2026 Games would be her final Olympic appearance. What an incredible way to end an amazing Olympic hockey career.

