BREAKING: Spartans Make Massive Signing Day Move
The hometown kid is staying home to carry the ball for the Michigan State Spartans.
Four-star running back Jace Clarizio signed with the Spartans on the first day of the early signing period, completing what was a rollercoaster of a final month in recruiting. The East Lansing High School product committed to the green and white earlier this summer.
Then came the flip to Alabama. Clarizio was offered and preceded to go on a visit to Tuscaloosa and the concern rose very quickly for the Spartans. Then, during the state semi-finals against Byron Center, Clarizio was seen wearing Crimson Tide gloves.
He eventually flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
It was a massive loss for the Spartans and part of the ongoing criticism for head coach Jonathan Smith and Co.'s seemingly lackluster performance in the waning months of the 2025 cycle. That, coupled with a 5-7 ending to the season, brought negativity up to palpable levels.
Per 247Sports, Smith spent the entirety of the night before signing day "personally working on" Clarizio to get him back.
This is a massive victory for the program.
Below is a full evaluation from 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu:
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field. Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete. Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.