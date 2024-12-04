BREAKING: Spartans Pull Off Another Magic Trick, Retain 2025 CB
The Michigan State Spartans continue what has been a miraculous signing day. One that has truly been the best-case scenario.
First, the Spartans were able to flip four-star running back Jace Clarizio back from the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite the SEC powerhouse's late push and perceived success in getting Clarizio.
Now, it is success in the form of retaining someone who never left -- cornerback Aydan West. The three-star Quince Orchard (Maryland) product had a crystal ball that favored Virginia Tech late in the process.
Reports are that Ohio State was the closest to landing the defensive back, as he had what seemed to be a successful visit to the 'Shoe to watch the Buckeyes.
The 6-foot cornerback is an 89-graded three-star, which makes him a fringe 247Sports four-star. He is a physical, lock-down cornerback. His head coach, John Kelley outlined to me this summer what the Spartans will be getting.
"Lock-down, eraser corner, as we like to say. Be able to kinda lock down one side of the field for us and let us do different things defensively because of his skill set," Kelley said. "I think he's got a lot of position versatility. So where I think he could be a corner I think he could be a nickel, you know, with his length and size, and he can run."
As for the specifics of West's skill-set, Kelley singled out his ball-skills.
"Play the ball in the air, on the fly. Just a phenomenal set of ball skills," he said. "I think it's also football IQ too, football awareness, right? He's also played a lot of football. ... So I think that will help him a lot as well."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
