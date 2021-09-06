September 6, 2021
Clarkston 2023 Offensive Tackle Cole Dellinger impressed with Michigan State (Video)

The Clarkston Junior has been impressed with the Spartans staff so far.
Clarkston (Mich.) 2023 Offensive Tackle Cole Dellinger has been enjoying the recruiting process so far and Michigan State has remained high on his list.

Dellinger only played in the first half in Clarkston's 38-7 victory over Birmingham Seaholm but was impressive.

Dellinger visited East Lansing twice in the summer and plans on visiting again for the Michigan game on October 30th.

