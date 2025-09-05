MSU Commit Receives a Big Boost in Rankings
It appears that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has found another recruit that was getting overlooked by recruiting services for a while.
On Thursday, 2026 commit Carlos Medlock Jr. soared up in the 247Sports rankings. The 5-foot-11 guard has been committed to the Spartans since July.
How Far Medlock Jr. Rose
Medlock moved up 30 spots in 247Sports' rankings, climbing from being ranked 97th nationally to 67th.
It's not the first time that the Wayne, Michigan native has been bumped upwards in the class of 2026 rankings lately. In late May, Medlock was ranked 179th in the country. That means he's moved up 112 spots in just a handful of months.
Medlock was previously attending Wayne Memorial here in Michigan, averaging just under 25 points and five assists per game and leading his squad to the state championship game, which is played in the Breslin Center.
2026 Class Outlook
Now, Medlock will spend his senior season at Link Academy, a boarding school located in Branson, Missouri.
That could have some impact on MSU's recruiting class for next year, as the Spartans are recruiting several of Medlock's new teammates. Izzo is looking to get five-star center Ethan Taylor and four-star center Tristan Reed.
As of now, Medlock is MSU's only commitment in the class of 2026. The Spartans are bringing in Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.
On Medlock
According to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, "Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can breakdown defenders almost at will.
"He’s got an assortment of acrobatic lay-ups and clever tricks in the paint, but can also rise up and dunk on unsuspecting defenders. When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral as he’ll split ball-screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble."
Other programs that sent out offers to Medlock Jr. include Michigan, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Iowa and St. Bonaventure.
