    • October 20, 2021
    Five Star 2022 Offensive Tackle Prospect Plans Visit to Michigan State

    Charlestown (IN.) 2022 offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin is planning to visit Michigan State on an official visit.
    Michigan State has put together an impressive class so far in the class of 2022 and as the early signing period approaches, they are looking to finish the class strong.

    Charlestown (IN.) 2022 offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin who is currently committed to Kentucky is planning an official visit to Michigan State this next weekend for the Michigan game on October 30th.

    Ironically, Ohio State and Michigan are other programs that Goodwin is planning on visiting and with only so many games left, it appears that he'll see all three schools twice, while also visiting Alabama this weekend (Oct. 23) and Kentucky (Nov. 6). He plans on visiting Ohio State on November 20th when the Buckeyes host Michigan State and then Michigan the following weekend when Michigan takes on Ohio State.

    Goodwin is a physical 'monster' standing at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Goodwin is very explosive and moves well for his size. He trains as hard as anyone and constantly is showing improvement throughout his high school career.

    Goodwin got a bump to a five star earlier today coming in at the 30th overall prospect in the class of 2022 on the composite rankings on 247sports.com as well as the fifth ranked offensive tackle and the number one player in Indiana.

