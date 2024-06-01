Coach Smith and the Spartans Preparing for a Busy Month of June
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been extremely busy over the last few weeks, attempting to enter the summer with a strong recruiting push. After losing many players to the transfer portal and getting off to a slow start, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have begun increasing their recruiting efforts over the last few weeks.
As the summer continues, Coach Smith is looking forward to the chance to interact with more recruits. The Spartans have many official and unofficial visits set up over June, as well as camps that will be held in East Lansing.
Since arriving in East Lansing, Coach Smith has prioritized in-state recruits. He hopes to see many players from Michigan and surrounding areas to get a better look at them. Smith says he’s “been impressed with the amount of talent within the driving distance of [East Lansing.]”
“I'm excited about the opportunity this month to get around more players,” Smith said. “We've got camps on our campus. Hopefully, we get a lot of in-state, local talent. I think we've said it from the beginning: we want to build this roster inside-out.”
As Michigan State’s football program prepares for the first season with Coach Smith at the helm, it heads into June with a busy schedule ahead. Coach Smith is excited about the new additions to the team and the chance to begin compiling the team’s plans for this season. Coach Smith says June will be a busy month for the Spartans.
“Huge month of June with our guys getting in shape, back into the weight room, reinstalling some schematics," Smith said. "Got some new players coming in. We're excited about all that. And then you throw in the recruiting side, and it’s a busy, busy month.”
With the Spartans’ team nearly set for the upcoming season, Coach Smith is eager to move past a long summer of changes and moving parts. He says he’s ready to finalize his roster.
“It helps to move forward,” Smith said. “That's why I'm excited about this month: diving back into the weight room, reinstalling, and getting around our guys with clarity of this is what the roster looks like.”
