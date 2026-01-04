MSU to Host Elite Transfer Portal Lineman

As the 2026 transfer portal continues, Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald are making progress with several of their top portal targets, aiming to address the Spartans' most significant needs heading into next season.

One of the positions Michigan State has to address during the portal window is the offensive line, and the Spartans appear to be doing just that, as they are set to host an elite transfer offensive tackle from UConn for an official visit.

UConn Offensive Tackle Transfer to Visit Michigan State

On Saturday, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X that Michigan State, along with UCF, Oklahoma State, and Cal, is expected to host Ben Murawski, a transfer offensive tackle from UConn, for an official visit.

While no dates have been publicized for Murawski's trip to East Lansing, he could be on campus as early as Sunday.

Popular UConn offensive tackle transfer Ben Murawski is visiting Michigan State and also plans to visit UCF, Oklahoma State and Cal, his agent @AgentJoeD tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-7, 335-pounder had the third-best PFF run blocking among all FBS offensive tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/n5WD9d9R6S — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

Murawksi was a two-star recruit in the 2022 class from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. UConn was the only Division I program to extend an offer to him, and he ultimately committed to and signed with the Huskies.

Apr 6, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; A general overall view of the NCAA Womens Final Four and the logos of the South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, UConn Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes on the the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse facade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He redshirted his freshman season at UConn and then served as a backup in 2023. In 2024, he saw a decent amount of playing time, starting four games at left guard before switching to left tackle for the 2025 season.

Murawski started all 12 of the Huskies’ games this year and was the best player on UConn’s offensive line. At 6’7” and 335 pounds, he has the frame and strength to hold his own against Big Ten pass rushers, and he's a mauler in the run game.

Michigan State's offensive line, from left, Ashton Lepo, Dallas Fincher, Tanner Miller, Luke Newman and Brandon Baldwin huddle up during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Connecticut native would be able to come in and start right away for the Spartans in 2026, making him a massive potential portal addition for Fitzgerald. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 156 overall player in the portal, and the No. 9 offensive tackle.

The offensive line is the most challenging unit to upgrade from one season to the next, making the recruitment of transfer portal offensive linemen highly competitive. If the Spartans want to land Murawski, Michigan State will need to beat out several schools.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Still, the UConn transfer is a player worth targeting, and getting him on campus for an official visit should significantly boost the Spartans' chances of adding Murawski to their offensive line in 2026.

