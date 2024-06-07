Coveted Quarterback Recently Visited Jonathan Smith, and Michigan State Football
Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff consistently search for talent to add to the roster. As the summer continues, Michigan State continues to search for players of all talent levels who can help turn the football program around.
Michigan State took a significant hit to its roster earlier this offseason. However, they have recovered nicely over the last few weeks and have used their recent success to propel them into a month of June that Coach Smith expects to be busy. Coach Smith and his coaching staff aim to use the month of June to get in front of as many talented players as possible. Michigan State's coaching staff is eager to begin adding to their current and future recruiting classes.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have their eyes on the future as they recently hosted a three-star recruit from Indiana. Three-star quarterback Terry Walker III recently announced his visit to East Lansing on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Walker III, a native of Indianapolis is one of the top players in Indiana from the class of 2026.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked the 37th-best quarterback in the 2026 class. He is also ranked as the fourth-best player from Indiana in his recruiting class. Walker III has offers from multiple schools from the Midwest. In addition to Michigan State, he has offers from Ball State and Miami (OH).
Other schools have expressed interest in the talented quarterback. Multiple Big Ten foes of the Spartans have expressed interest in the quarterback. Some of those schools were Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, and West Virginia. The Spartans arguably have a better situation and long-term future than most of those schools.
As Coach Smith and the Spartans begin their first seasons together, they must find a way to secure some of the talent they have identified as potentially solid players for a roster that needs as much help as possible. Finding a way to secure one of the best players from a neighboring state would be one of the best signings of Coach Smith and his coaching staff’s early time in East Lansing.
