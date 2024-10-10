Elite Forward, MSU Hoops Target Has Great News For Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans are closing in on their first commitment of the 2025 class. Coach Tom Izzo is closing in on a potential commitment with four-star forward Jordan Scott.
One of his top priorities this cycle has been five-star forward Niko Bundalo of Prolific Prep, formerly of the Western Reserve Academy. The 6-foot-10 forward is the No. 26 prospect in the class and the No. 7 power forward, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Bundalo just announced some news that the Spartans are sure to like. Michigan State is among the final four teams to land Bundalo -- with Connecticut, North Carolina, and UConn also in contention for the phenom.
Of the Spartans, Bundalo had good things to say to 247Sports.
"Coach (Tom) Izzo is a Hall of Fame coach and he knows what he's doing with guys who are skilled and big," Bundalo said. "He's had guys like Jaren Jackson Jr. He has a resume that speaks for itself. He consistently has high-level guys that he gets into the league who have size and can play."
Bundalo also said he is working on a decision and a commitment date. Bundalo would be a massive commitment for the Spartans. He is the epitome of the modern, three-level scoring stretch four and his work ethic and intensity are off the charts.
"Bundalo is an inside-out lefty four-man with good positional size, athleticism, and deceptive strength," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote. "He has good bounce around the rim, a great right hand, and while his frame doesn't boast a ton of visible muscle mass, he plays through contact fairly well. He's legit low-post scoring threat who understands angles and is especially effective sealing off defenders prior to the catch for easy buckets.
Bundalo is equally capable of facing the basket and has a soft touch that extends to the arc with ease. ... He's both versatile and comfortable playing various spots on the floor in different types of offensive actions, seemingly picking up concepts quickly, and yet he is not always an overly willing passer.
"The most important variable for Bundalo is his overall intensity. He's hyper-competitive, and when he can harness that while maintaining full control of his emotions, he's extremely effective on both ends of the floor. When that fire burns too hot though, it can be detrimental, with implications on his shot selection, decision-making, and overall mentality. Overall, Bundalo is a prospect who can experience some highs and lows, but has a terrific combination of size, deceptive strength and athleticism, and crafty inside-out skill."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.