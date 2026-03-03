Magic Johnson Gives Praise to Spartans after Indiana Win

After a statement road win over Purdue for its first victory at Mackey Arena since 2014, the Michigan State Spartans carried their momentum into Bloomington with a 77-64 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana entered the matchup in desperation mode. The Hoosiers were widely considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, and ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi listed Indiana as one of the “Last Four In,” projecting the Hoosiers as an 11 seed matched up with Santa Clara. The stakes were clear, and Assembly Hall provided its usual intensity.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Michigan State responded with poise from the opening tip.

Jaxon Kohler established himself early, scoring nine of the Spartans’ first 11 points. The junior forward appeared confident and aggressive, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Kohler also controlled the glass with 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards that created second-chance opportunities.

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. matched Kohler’s production, pouring in 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. He added nine assists while applying steady on-ball defensive pressure. Fears consistently dictated the tempo and made the right reads whenever Indiana attempted to speed the game up.

Kur Teng provided another major lift off the bench. The freshman scored a career-high 18 points and set personal bests in field goals made and three-point field goals made, knocking down six shots from beyond the arc. Teng finished 6-of-8 from the field, with all of his attempts coming from three-point range. Each shot silenced the crowd and halted any potential Hoosiers surge.

Michigan State's Kur Teng (2) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrate during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every time Indiana appeared ready to make a run, Michigan State answered. Whether through timely three-point shooting, offensive rebounding, or defensive stops, the Spartans repeatedly reclaimed control and drained the energy from the building.

Magic Johnson Gives Praise

Feb 9, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson sits in the stands during the first half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Following the win, Magic Johnson once again took notice. The Hall of Famer, who had already praised the Spartans after their victory at Purdue, publicly recognized Kohler, Fears, and Teng after the Indiana game.

“I watched Michigan State beat Indiana 77-64 today on CBS. My Spartans were led by Jaxon Kohler who had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Jeremy Fears Jr., who had another solid floor game with 21 points and 9 assists. The Spartans also got another spectacular shooting performance from reserve Kur Teng who scored 18 points off the bench!” Johnson wrote on X.

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson at unveiling of statue of former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his own time at Michigan State, Johnson lost his first road game against Indiana in a 71-66 defeat at Assembly Hall. After that loss, however, Johnson and the Spartans won their next four meetings against the Hoosiers, including a 74-57 neutral-site victory at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

As March approaches, confidence and belief can make the difference between a good team and a dangerous one. With Johnson’s validation echoing beyond the locker room and momentum building at the right time, the Spartans appear to be embracing both their present opportunity and the weight of their historic expectations.

