Three Key Players for Spartans in Final Home Game

Michigan State Spartans men's basketball is coming off a significant road win against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that has been on the NCAA Tournament bubble with March approaching.

Jaxon Kohler set the tone early, scoring nine of the Spartans’ first 11 points. The junior forward looked confident and decisive, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from three-point range. He also controlled the glass with 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards that created valuable second-chance opportunities.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. matched Kohler with 21 points of his own, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. He added nine assists and played strong on-ball defense, helping Michigan State maintain control whenever Indiana threatened to make a run.

Kur Teng provided a major spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Each of his three-point baskets helped silence the crowd and shift momentum back in Michigan State’s favor.

Michigan State's Kur Teng (2) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrate during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every time Indiana appeared ready to close the gap, the Spartans responded with timely scoring and defensive stops, taking the energy out of the building.

Now, Michigan State turns its attention to its final home game of the regular season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball. The Spartans previously defeated Rutgers 88-79 in overtime on the road after trailing for much of the game. If Michigan State hopes to secure another win and build momentum before the postseason, three players will be especially important.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, pumps his fist after time runs out in the Spartans win over Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. At right is teammate Jordan Scott. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since entering the starting lineup against Minnesota, Jordan Scott has been a steady contributor. However, he faced challenges against Indiana. Scott attempted just two shots, both from three-point range, and finished 1-of-2 for three points.

While Scott has consistently played strong defense this season, he ran into foul trouble against the Hoosiers. That limited his effectiveness and made it difficult to contain Lamar Wilkerson, who scored 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field. Against Rutgers, Michigan State will need Scott to stay disciplined defensively and provide balance on offense.

Kur Teng

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) and Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) high-five against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Teng delivered one of the best performances of his career against Indiana, scoring 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting from three-point range. His role has increased since Ugochukwu went down with an injury, and he has responded with confidence from the perimeter.

In the first meeting against Rutgers, Teng had a limited impact, finishing with four points and one rebound. With the Big Ten Tournament approaching, his shooting ability will be critical in stretching defenses and creating space for the Spartans’ primary scorers.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles against Indiana forward Tucker Devries (12) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler appeared to regain his rhythm against Indiana after struggling since the Spartans’ West Coast trip in January. His 21-point performance on efficient shooting showed renewed confidence and aggression.

If Kohler can build on that performance against Rutgers, he gives Michigan State a strong interior presence and rebounding advantage. Consistent production from Kohler could also be a key factor as the Spartans prepare for a potential showdown with Michigan and a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo slaps hands with fans before the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Kohler continues his resurgence, Teng remains effective from the perimeter, and Scott provides steady two-way play, the Spartans will position themselves as a dangerous team capable of competing for a Big Ten title.

