Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Was in Attendance For Football Home Opener
The 2025 recruiting cycle for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is heating up as important deadlines loom.
Izzo has yet to land a prospect from the class, but he is closing in on a few. In-state priority guard Trey McKenney and Ohio forward Niko Bundalo seem like good bets from the blue-chip pool. Forwards Jordan Scott and Trent Sisley have shown interest in the green and white, too.
The Spartans might have just taken a crucial step with one of the best players in the class. Dwayne Aristode, a five-star prospect, took an official visit this past weekend. He was in attendance at the Spartans' home opener for football, a 16-10 victory.
Aristode is a top prospect, the No. 19-ranked prospect in the 2025 class per 247Sports and the No. 3-ranked small forward. Aristode, of Brewster Academy, is the top recruit in New Hampshire.
He would be one of the highest-pedigree recruits Izzo has ever landed. On3's Jamie Shaw rated Aristode among the best prospects regardless of class standing.
"Aristode has a strong yet projectable frame with excellent length and positional size," Shaw wrote. "A Dutch national, the physical makeup already gives him a leg up. Then when you wrap this frame around some twitchy athleticism and straight-line burst, you can see why there is intrigue around the long-term outlook of Aristode. Listed at 6-foot-7, Aristode has shown confidence as a spot-up shooter, especially as a corner floor-spacer.
"And currently, that is where a lot of his value lies. His length and athletic makeup allow for defensive projection, especially as an off-ball guy who can guard down a lineup as he continues to get stronger. Aristode will need to continue diversifying his ball handling. Self-creation in the half-court will open up a few more archetype pathways for him to grow into. However, when you look at this positional size/frame, athletic makeup, and the ability to shoot, there are some valuable top-end outcomes that are possible."
Izzo has been able to land blue-chips time and again, but in the competitive world of college basketball recruiting, it is very difficult for any program to land the five-stars. Mostly, blue blood programs make their living on high four-stars or regular four-stars.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
