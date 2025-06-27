EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Clark Talks Michigan State Recruitment, Early Offers
The Michigan State Spartans have been after many recruits from many different classes. They have been recruiting prospects heavily in the class of 2028 and have been targeting many positions as well, including wide receiver.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting recently heavily is Braylon Clark. Clark is a 2028 wide receiver from Charlotte Country Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The North Carolina prospect holds many offers currently, including the Duke Blue Devils, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Miami Hurricanes, and many more.
Clark recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his offer, recruitment, future visit plans and more.
"It was a blessing when Michigan State offered me because there are not many people in my recruiting class that has a Michigan State offer," the prospect said.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out for the talented recruit; however, there is one coach in particular that he is hopeful to build a relationship with.
"I would obviously love to build a relationship with Coach (Courtney) Hawkins because he’s in my position, but overall, I would love to build a relationship with all of the coaches," Clark said.
Visiting the Spartans is in the picture for the 2028 recruit.
"I do plan to visit Michigan State because they offered me early in my recruiting process, so that means a lot because they’ve shown interest in me," Clark said.
With it being early in Clark's recruitment process, no school is seen as a frontrunner yet.
"Right now, all the schools are standing out the same," he said, "there’s no school above the other because it’s still very early."
There are many things that come to mind for the prospect when it comes to Michigan State.
"When I think of Michigan State, I always think about their rivalry with Michigan," Clark said. "The reason is that I’ve always seen that game on television."
Clark will continue to be one of the Spartans' biggest targets in the 2028 recruiting class.
