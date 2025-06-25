Fans, Fellow Commits React to Newest MSU Football Commit
The Michigan State Spartans stay hot in the month of June as their dominance on the recruiting trail continues. They have landed 16 class of 2026 commitments in the month of June and missed on only a few guys as of late. Their last few misses were Jamal Rule, who committed to Nebraska, Tyson Sanford, who committed to Duke, and Khalief Canty Jr., who committed to Missouri.
Michigan State landed a huge commitment on Tuesday, though, one of the top class of 2026 prospects in the state of Michigan, Samson Gash. He was not only one of their top wide receiver targets, but one of their top targets remaining as a whole.
Gash is the son of former Pro-Bowl fullback Sam Gash, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons after being one of the best players at the position when he played for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Following his NFL career, he would later coach in the NFL for seven seasons.
Samson Gash committed to the Spartans over many schools that offered him, including Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Miami Ohio and others. The talented prospect took only two official visits, as he visited the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Michigan State Spartans.
His Spartans official visit followed behind the Mountaineers' one, which can offered be confirmed to be an advantage, as recruits can ride the high of a visit to a program. That is why the visit slots can be super key, and indeed it was, as the prospect committed to the Spartans.
The prospect joins Tyren Wortham and Zachary Washington in the wide receiver room.
Many fans took to X to discuss their excitement of the talented prospect joining the class from inside the state. Here are what some of the fans had to say on social media.
Fans React To Newest Michigan State Spartans Commit
"Best in State play at STATE, Welcome family," one fan said.
Another fan referenced Gash's high school, Detroit Catholic Central: "Always happy to keep a shamrock in state!"
Another fan said, "Welcome to the Spartan family let's go!!! #GoGreen."
Bonus
A few of the Michigan State commits also had an opinion to share. These players being Washington, Adam Shaw and Collin Campbell. Here is what the fellow Spartans commit had to say:
