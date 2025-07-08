EXCLUSIVE: BYU Commit Kolone Reveals Just How Close MSU Was
The Michigan State Spartans have been building up their 2026 class with many of their top targets. They have won many recruiting battles for certain positions but have struggled with a specific position group. That group is the interior defensive line, where they currently only have one commit, after missing on a major target Monday.
Three-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone committed to the BYU Cougars over multiple schools. Among the schools he chose BYU over were Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and a few others.
The prospect is one of the better players remaining on the Spartans' board, and one of the only defensive lineman targets remaining. They will now be forced to open up their recruiting board even more in hopes of landing and signing more than one player on the defensive line.
Kolone caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his decision to commit to the Cougars, where the Spartans finished and if the recruiting process is completely closed for him at this time.
"The culture and the coaching staff, as well as the scheme, fit for me worked well for me," Kolone said.
The BYU commit detailed which coach led him to his commitment decision.
"I would say Coach Popp because he was the one communicating most but I had great conversations with both Coach Sitake and Coach Hill," he said.
Kolone dug deeper into where the Spartans finished prior to his commitment.
"Michigan State was a very close second for me, because of the scheme fit as well as the program the new coaching staff is building," he said.
Despite committing to the Cougars, he still vouched for Michigan State.
"I believe Michigan State is a great school for anyone to attend or play for and they are going to get better and better with their new staff," Kolone said.
Will his recruitment be completely shut down, or is there still a chance he keeps it open despite being committed?
"It is shut down for the most part but a lot can happen from now to December so we will see what happens," Kolone said.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football and recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.