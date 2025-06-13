EXCLUSIVE: Three-Star DL Reflects on MSU Official Visit With Praise
The Michigan State Spartans have hosted many talented recruits for official visits this month.
On this list was Nehemiah Kolone, a three-star defensive lineman from the state of Oklahoma, who visited Michigan State last weekend. Along with Michigan State, he has been recruited by many schools, including Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Kolone caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to recap his official visit.
"My official visit to Michigan State was amazing," he said. "The staff made it feel personal from the jump, and I felt like they were really showing me what it would be like to be part of their family. The facilities, the campus, and the people all stood out. It was a first-class experience and gave me a real sense of what life could be like there."
There were many coaches he had the chance to speak with.
"I spent a good amount of time with most of the coaches, especially Coach Legi (Suiaunoa), Coach (Antjuan) Simmons, Coach G, and Coach (Jonathan) Smith. They talked about how I’d fit into their system, how they’d help me develop, and the culture they’re building. Their message was clear—they believe in me as a player and a leader."
The talented recruit is looking into the Spartans even more following this visit, as he is taking his time in the process.
"This visit definitely gave me a lot to think about, but I’m going to take my time, talk things over with my family, and make sure I make the right decision," Kolone said. "My goal is to commit by the end of this month."
The visit was more than what Kolone had expected.
"It exceeded my expectations," he said. "I already knew Michigan State was a big-time program, but being there in person made a huge difference. The coaches were genuine, the plan they laid out for me was strong, and the whole experience felt real. It’s definitely a place that left a strong impression."
Kolone discussed what is next for him in this process.
"Next is continuing to build relationships, staying focused on training, and getting ready for my senior season," he said. "I’ve got one more visit ahead, but I’m trusting the process, keeping God first, and looking for the right fit on and off the field."
